‘The Government Inspector’ Shines at Milwaukee Rep

The Milwaukee Rep’s season opener, Nikolai Gogol’sclassic satire The Government Inspector,turned out to be a much-needed winner on all counts. After an indifferentsummer season, opening-night audiences were delighted with Jeffrey Hatcher’shilariously spiky, refreshingly updated translation, demonstrating once againdirector Joseph Hanreddy’s knack at coordinating a talented cast of skillfulplayers into an ensemble of split-second timing so necessary in comedy.

The story concerns a provincial Russian town throwninto a panic over the news of the arrival of a Czarist government inspectorfrom Moscow,and the ensuing silliness and greed that accompany their frantic efforts toconceal the corrupt incompetence of their petty bureaucratic officials. When adown-and-out suicidal gentleman deeply in debt is confused by the bumblingmayor for the disguised inspector, all pandemonium breaks loose. The unwittingimposter is only too happy to accept voluntary special-interest bribes. Gogolbrilliantly demonstrates that everyone has something to hide in a stratifiedsociety where everyone’s position is precarious and deceit is the first line ofdefense.

Many will be amused by the corrupt village doctor’sviews on health care, even more deviant than some extreme views current today.Medical treatment is done away with. Those meant to recover will do so; thosemeant to die will die quickly! Since the hospital’s rooms are too tiny foradults, why not label the hospital for children only?

However, this is a comic farce, and as thecharacters undercut each other to please the unwitting imposter, the hilarityalmost goes over the top in approaching a Marx Brothers zany-festbut theaudience loved it.

A superlative cast presides throughout. GerardNeugent takes center stage in a difficult performance as the imposter. PeterSilbert is pompously convincing as the gullible mayor. Deborah Staples andKathleen Romond excel as his sex-oriented wife and daughter. Seasoned veteranLaura Gordon steals her scenes as the dowdy old widow who is on to the imposterfrom the start. In a small role, the versatile Lee Ernst stands out as thesmarmy postmaster who opens everyone’s mail. Yet he becomes the final arbiterof guilt and hypocrisy, leaving everyone to ponder Gogol’s final ironythathell is when you discover what people really think of you when you believed youwere highly regarded.

Milwaukee Rep hosts The Government Inspector through Oct. 4.



