The Herzfeld Foundation Wants to Help You Help the Florentine Opera

A new fundraising initiative with the assistance of the Herzfeld Foundation for the Florentine Opera was announced today. Starting May 5, every dollar donated to the Florentine Opera will be matched up to $65,000 by the Herzfeld Foundation through June 30.

The doors to the Florentine Opera have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, but they’ve been busy bringing content to patrons online through their website. A digital stream of their March production of The Tragedy of Carmen, along with their children’s opera production of Cinderella is available. Weekly updates on other digital opera happenings from around the country are also available on their website under their Quarantine Opera channel.

The talented costume shop at Florentine Opera have also been busy making disposable gowns and facemasks for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. They will make more than 2,000 pieces of PPE for caregivers in the community.

If you donate to Florentine Opera, you will be able to receive a list of donor premiums, which include access to exclusive digital streams, Florentine Opera apparel, Zoom cocktail parties with some of the most popular voices in modern opera and more.

If you were a regular visitor to Florentine Opera productions or even the occasional patron, consider donating today. Help them continue to bring you great performances until they can host the public again.