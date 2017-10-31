At the same time Waukesha nightclubs were filled with costumed gypsies and scary monsters dancing together to celebrate Halloween, another cast of costumed revelers was singing and dancing in unison to the beat of “Topsy-Turvy”—one of many songs in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Waukesha Civic Theatre. A large cast of players, not to mention a full choir and more than a dozen musicians, managed to fit comfortably on the theater’s wide stage.

The show begins with a solemn procession of monks, softly chanting in Latin as they purposefully stream down the aisles. It is the first of many heart-stopping moments in this musical, which is based on the Victor Hugo novel and contains songs from the 1996 Disney animated film. The stage version was written by Peter Parnell, with music by Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin) and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked).

Given such a stellar combination of history and showmanship, the musical quickly soars to the lofty spires of Notre Dame. The cast, choir and musicians (led by director Mark E. Shuster and music director Yeng Thao) blend engagingly to tell the story of Quasimodo (convincingly played by Ryan Peter Dziuba). Frollo (Brant Allen), a prelate, treats Quasimodo more as a servant than a nephew. Frollo often reminds Quasimodo that his deformities would draw scorn if seen by the Parisians, although Quasimodo longs to join the people walking far below (“Top of the World”).

Frollo scoffs at the king’s annual tradition of letting gypsies frolic through town during a rollicking festival. Although he warns Quasimodo to stay away from “the vermin,” as he refers to the gypsies, Quasimodo is drawn to their circus tricks, their humor and, most of all, their joy of life. Hiding in the shadows, he is entranced by a lovely dancing girl name Esmerelda (a pitch-perfect Andrea Ehlinger). Allen and Ehlinger make a credible pair as Quasimodo and Esmerelda as they exuberantly sing while gazing at the city far below. Quasimodo pledges to keep Esmerelda out of harm’s way for the rest of his life.

Many of the show’s themes resonate today. When the gypsies yearn to be accepted by the Parisians (“God Help the Outcasts”), it bears a resemblance to the current plight of immigrants in the U.S. The musical also touches on the need for kindness, understanding and sympathy. Somewhat more subtly, it suggests the notion of elevating the status of women within the patriarchal confines of the church.

These messages are beautifully played out within set designer Michael Talaska’s impressive re-creation of Notre Dame. Seemingly endless variations of church railings and staircases give the cast numerous places to create their scenes. The famous rose window gleams with many colors, depending on the mood of the moment.

Through Nov. 12 at the Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. For tickets, visit waukeshacivictheatre.org or call 262-547-0708.