The Moments That Shape Our Lives in 'Our Town'

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

The residents of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire assemble in Milwaukee for the Rep’s take on the classic play Our Town. Wisconsin native and playwright Thornton Wilder’s piece offers glimpses into the simple, average, yet authentic lives of small town residents at the turn of the 20th Century. A narrator provides detailed commentary between the witty and quick dialogue. There are no catastrophic or spectacular events that hit this tiny town, but rather the moments, both large and small, that shape all peoples’ lives through time.

The narrator (Laura Gordon) sets the scenes by inviting the audience to get to know the residents of Grover’s Corners. In a tone that is both empathetic and matter-of-fact she gives descriptions of the main characters’ families, the different neighborhoods of the town, and where the churches are located. There are choir practices, suppers and weddings. Gordon guides the audience through the happenings of Grover’s Corners, particularly revolving around the Gibbs’ and Webb families, who also happen to be neighbors.

Elizabeth Ledo portrays Mrs. Gibbs as the loving and worrisome mother. We see her cook meals and want the best for her children. Mrs. Webb (Rana Roman) gives off the same motherly strength as her neighbor. While their storylines are set more than a century ago, their lives are still comparable to present day. They take care of their husbands and children. While the audience only sees snippets of the residents’ lives, the characters give us a deeper sense of how their community operates.

Director Brent Hazelton paid attention to details to weave the different storylines and characters’ relationships throughout the two-hour play. He works with a large ensemble cast that creates a cohesive production, which is no small task. The scenes transition quickly, but the audience is able to follow along.

While Grover’s Corners only exists within a stage, play stretch beyond the small New Hampshire town. Birth, first loves, marriages and death take place in every community across America. The play’s authenticity and timelessness stems from the characters’ relationships and their daily interactions with each other. The play is not just about the characters coming out of the fictional Grover’s Corners, but how communities endure through crises and celebrate moments of happiness.

Through May 13 at the Quadracci Powerhouse, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets call 414-224-1761 or visit milwaukeerep.com.