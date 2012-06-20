'The Nerd' Arrives at Peninsula Players

Fish Creek's venerable <strong>Peninsula Players </strong>continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy <em>The Nerd</em>. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the country.<br /><br />The story concerns itself with an architect from Terre Haute, Ind., named Will. Will's life was saved in Vietnam by Rick Steadman, a man who shows up and asks for some company at the least opportune time. Things gradually get more and more complicated and, before long, it becomes apparent that Steadman must leave. In fact, Will is willing to do anything in his power to get rid of him.<br /><br />The script is often quite clever, managing a level of sophistication and subtlety in and around the more obvious bits of humor. The resulting comedy has broad appeal. The real challenge is to find the right actor for Steadman—a man who can be perfectly charming one moment, then completely obnoxious just seconds later. The Milwaukee Rep's Lee Ernst made a memorable turn as the title character in Shue's <em>The Foreigner</em>, and he can be found in this cast as well. Could he be picking up the glasses as Steadman? And, more importantly: Isn't it time to play another game of shoes and socks?<br /><br />Peninsula Players' production of <em>The Nerd<strong> </strong></em>runs June 27-July 22 in Fish Creek. For ticket reservations, call 920-868-3287.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>Door County's <strong>Door Shakespeare</strong> opens its season with a production of the classic comedy <em>As You Like It</em>, directed by Norma Saldivar. The show alternates with the comedy of <em>The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)</em>.The shows run June 29-Aug. 12. For ticket reservations, call 920-839-1500.</li> </ul> <ul> <li>In outdoor Shakespeare a little closer to home, Riotous Shakespeare Troupe<em> </em>will present <em>Two Gentlemen of Verona </em>in multiple Milwaukee Country Parks. The show runs June 25-26 at Lake Park, June 27 at Washington Park and June 28-29 at Humboldt Park. All performances, which are free to the public, start at 7:30 p.m.</li> </ul>