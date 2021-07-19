‘The Nerd’ Begins Tranquilly, Ends Uproariously

× Expand Photo Credit: George Katsekes

Playright Larry Shue’s The Nerd premiered 40 years ago at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre. SummerStage of Delafield takes it outdoors to Lapham Peak in Delafield for a pleasant summer night of relaxation and fun.

On Willum Cubbert’s 34th birthday, unexpected visitor Rick Steadman pays him a visit. Steadman saved Cubbert’s life in Vietnam, but the two have never officially met. In typical “nerd fashion,” Rick overextends his welcome, with no manners, unintelligible gaffes, and clings to Willum like a long-lost brother. This puts Willum in the awkward position of trying to get rid of Rick.

After the birthday party, a plan is put in motion to scare Rick right out of their lives, but it just doesn’t work. Ridiculous recollections and made-up tales are told, all in an effort to send Rick packing. When that doesn’t happen, Willum flat-out tells Rick to leave. Willum feels better, and with a clear conscience, can now move on with his life.

A twist has the audience asking just who Rick Steadman really is, and what is his purpose for visiting Willum Cubbert in the first place?

Director Dustin J. Martin notes that The Nerd has consistently been among the top-performed plays in the United States. It has staying power in southeastern Wisconsin because of its history here. Even though humor changes over the years, plenty of one-liners help keep The Nerd afloat.

The Nerd continues its run July 21-24 and July 28-31. All performances are at 7:30 pm at Lapham Peak Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest, W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield- 53018.

Email info@summerstageofdelafield.org for tickets and other information.

Bring your own chair and picnic-type snacks.