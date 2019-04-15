The Rep’s ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is a List Illuminating the Darkness

In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Every Brilliant Thing, when a boy’s mother attempts suicide, he does not understand why. In his youthful naiveté, he believes creating a list of things that make life brilliant will offer her solace. Little does he know the wisdom of that list.

Starting the list: “#1: Ice Cream.” Scott Greer’s one-man performance includes as much showing as telling, including drafting audience participation in tracing the boy’s relationship with his mother and father. As the list grows, he leaves it for her to read. Without any comment, he knows she has read it, because she has corrected his spelling. “#517: Knowing someone well enough to get them to check your teeth for broccoli.” Growing into a shy, sensitive college student, he experiences love’s first blush. An encounter at the library with his future bride slyly allows her to add more reasons to the list.

Directed by Terrence J. Nolen, music is the trigger in Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s story. Sharing his parents’ love of music, he adds dancing to the list—inviting an audience member to center stage to join him on James Brown’s “I Feel Good.” In fact, Greer was often in motion addressing all four sections of the audience and ranging into the seats to engage participants, including a writer who was reviewing the performance.

“#999.999: Completing a task.” He could read his dad’s moods based on the music coming from his study. When he brings his fiancée home to meet his parents, the evening ends with his parents and fiancée taking turns singing songs. (Greer does a very good impression of cult artist Daniel Johnston.) As the cloud of his mother’s disease weighs heavily, it comes to affect his relationship with his wife. Eventually taking action and entering therapy, he resurrects the list which is now housed in four boxes.

“#1,000,000: Playing a record for the first time and reading the liner notes.” When the house lights remain up during a performance, it is fair warning that all the cards are on the on table. Greer successfully removes the wall between actor and audience to turn a performance into an experience. How mental illness is dealt with by individuals and families is a complex subject. A community engagement program offers talkbacks and group discussions following each performance.