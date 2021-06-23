The Winter’s Tale In Summer

× Expand Photo via Summit Players Theatre

There was enough space for everyone on the tiny, little slope in front of a traveling stage along the Hank Aaron Trail. The Summit Players’ opening week had included a performance at Three Bridges Park that was cozily attended by an intimate crowd. Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale plays briskly through the heat of a late Summer’s afternoon on its way off to the dream of night. The group has edited a long and strange story into an exceedingly enjoyable stretch of drama and comedy that feels perfectly at home without a single intermission.

Maura Atwood summons impressively magnetic emotion in the role of Queen Hermione, who is suspected of adultery by her husband King Leontes. Michael Nicholas conjures ample gravity in the role of Leontes, who is suitably crestfallen when he discovers his tragic error. Atwood also makes an appealing impact as the roguish cad Autolycus. Kaylene Howard and Caroline Norton are also impressive in a variety of roles from princesses to a young shepherd to a bear and more.

The Amelia Strahan-designed costumes for the touring production are light and memorable. Carl Eiche’s beautiful scenic design consists of a couple of well-rendered backdrops that serve as simple reminders of the two kingdoms of Sicilia and Bohemia. The sheep of Bohemia are quite cute, taking the form of a couple of bewilderingly choreographed little plushies that hang out atop the Bohemian backdrop. Production Manager Emily Elliot adds cleverly to the intimacy of the production with cards which cue the audience to cheer, murmur, make bird calls and add all those little bits of atmosphere that add to the magic of a pleasantly minimalist outdoor production.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Summit Players’ production of The Winter’s Tale continues through Aug. 22 in Wisconsin State Parks. For a complete list of dates and times, visit the Summit Players Theatre website.