Theater Happenings: April 10

■ The Marquette University’s College of Engineering and Diederich College of Communication’s Department of Performing Arts bring the play Zoo Story to Marquette’s Visualization Lab (1637 W. Wisconsin Ave.). Directed by Grace DeWolffe, the show will incorporate this state-of-the-art multimedia environment to create an entirely new performance experience. Zoo Story runs April 9-13. For tickets call 414-288-7504 or visit marquette.edu/boxoffice. Seating is limited.

■ Welcome to a ritzy New York City party in George Gershwin’s home at the height of the Jazz Age. Featuring Cynthia Cobb, Parrish Collier and Paul Helm, Sunset Playhouse invites you to an evening filled with the music of “I Got Rhythm” and “Rhapsody in Blue,” as well as tunes from Fats Waller, Duke Ellington and Harold Arlen. A Gershwin Songbook runs April 10-13, at 800 Elm Grove Road. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

■ Seeking pirate lore, songs of love and adventure? Check out Waukesha Civic Theatre’s performance of Mark Cage’s The Pirates of Pizzazz , directed by Patty Chones and performed by The ACAP Players, April 10-13, at the Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building, 264 W. Main Street. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.

■ UW-Fond du Lac professor Richard Gustin’s play Surviving the Cycle , which addresses abusive relationships and their origins, will receive its Milwaukee premiere at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., April 10-12, and 2 p.m. April 13, at the Kenilworth Square East Studio 508, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. Admission is $5 and talkbacks will be held after each show.

■ In Stephen Sondheim’s concept musical titled Company , we follow Robert as he interacts with five married couples (his best friends) and three girlfriends in a series of short vignettes—all of which are linked to different scenarios of his 35th birthday. Theatre Unchained will run Company April 11-27 (no performance on Easter) at 1024 S. Fifth St. For tickets, call 414-391-7145 or visit theatreunchained.com.

■ Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents Bottle 99 —a multimedia cosmic ballet about the physiological and psychological effects that deep space travel can have on astronauts—April 11-27, at The Milwaukee Fortress, 100A E. Pleasant St. For tickets, call 717-347-8274 or visit thequasimondo.com.

■ Featuring Marti Gobel, Shayne Steliga and Lucky Dipo, My Red Hand, My Black Hand is an exploration of a young woman’s search to belong and be accepted in two very distinct cultures. Uprooted Theatre will bring her journey to stage April 14 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For tickets, visit uprootedmke.com.