Theater Happenings: Aug. 7

■ American Players Theatre presents Anton Chekhov’s enduring classic The Seagull , a family drama about Arkadina, a famous actress, and her son, Konstantin, an aspiring playwright living in her shadow. Of Chekhov, Director John Langs, says, “This doctor-turned-writer sees us as we are: our desire, our folly, our yearning, our neuroses and our strength.” The show runs Aug. 1-Sept. 20, at Up-The-Hill Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green. For tickets, call 608-588-2361 or visit americanplayers.org.

■ Celebrating its seventh year of operation, the West Performing Arts Center (18695 W. Cleveland Ave.) in the New Berlin School District presents three shows in August. The first, We’re All in This Together: High School Musical Junior (Aug. 1), features fifth through 12th graders enrolled in New Berlin’s Summer Theatre Workshop and promises fun for the whole family. From Aug. 8-10, Nunsense II: The Second Coming follows up on last year’s well-received romp, with many of the same actresses reprising their roles. And Aug. 15-17 brings to stage Little Shop of Horrors , based on the film that gave us such hits as “Skid Row,” “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Suddenly, Seymour.” For more information and tickets, call 262-789-6406 or visit nbexcellence.org.

■ Originally staged at Trimborn Farm, The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Animal Farm moves to Lake Park Summer Stage (2975 N. Lake Park Road) for a one-night-only encore Friday, Aug. 8 (rain date Aug. 16). Admission is free to this retelling of George Orwell’s animal tale and the folk/jug band Mississippi Sawyer will open the night at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit thequasimondo.com.