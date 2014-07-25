Theater Happenings: July 24

■ Halloween comes early thanks to Peninsula Players. The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful is a madcap romp that takes us on a journey through multiple settings in which two actors play eight characters of both sexes and take on more than 40 costume changes. The show runs July 30-Aug. 17, at 4351 Peninsula Players Road, Fish Creek. For tickets, call 920-868-3287 or visit peninsulaplayers.com.

■ Premiered in its full version in 2012 at Minneapolis’ Guthrie Theater, Sossy Mechanic’s Trick Boxing is a physical comedy that incorporates high-energy dance, puppetry and, of course, boxing. Brian Sostek and Megan McClellan, who’ve performed together since 2000, will bring to life the story of an aspiring boxer and a dancer who trains with him. The show runs July 20-Aug. 24, at Third Avenue Playhouse, 239 N. Third Ave., Sturgeon Bay. For tickets, call 920-743-1760 or visit thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

■ The Off-Book Players, founded in 2009 by a group of aspiring young artists from the Mukwonago area, bring to Tenth Street Theatre The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. The fictional show is based on the true story of a 2006 incident in which a non-Amish man opened fire in an Amish schoolhouse, killing five young girls and himself. Deanna Strasse stars in this one-woman show, July 24-26, at 628 N. 10th St. For tickets, call 262-336-1628 or visit brownpapertickets.com.

■ During South Milwaukee’s Heritage Days Festival, July 24-26, The Battery Factory and South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center present free theater, music and dance performances in “Drama at the Depot.” Featured will be local arts groups, including the band Mississippi Sawyer, multidisciplinary group Cadance Collective, Dance Revolution Milwaukee and Kath Vandenberg’s theater performance. For more information, call The Battery Factory at 414-944-0028 or email info@thebatteryfactory.org, or contact South Milwaukee PAC at 414-766-5049 or pacboxoffice@sdsm.k12.wi.us.