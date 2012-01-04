Theater Happenings

<ul> <li>The <strong>Milwaukee Rep</strong> presents the work of its ensemble of interns with the second annual "Rep Lab."This series of shorts performed by young actors from all over the country runs Jan. 13-17 at the Stiemke Studio. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.</li> </ul><br /> <ul> <li>Also next week, the <strong>Milwaukee Rep</strong> introduces its staging of the Reduced Shakespeare Company's <em>The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)</em>.Sean Graney directs the wild energy of this comedy running Jan. 13-March 11 at the Stackner Cabaret. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.</li> </ul><br /> <ul> <li>The<strong> Sunset Playhouse</strong> presents five women singing in habits in its comedic production of <em>Nunsense</em>.Directed and choreographed by Diana Alioto, with music direction by Brian Myers, the popular musical runsJan. 12-Feb. 5. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430.</li> </ul>