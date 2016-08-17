Theater at Irish Fest This Weekend

Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is the Milwaukee Irish Fest Theatre Pavilion. Here’s what’s going on there:

Grace Toland and Barry Gleeson present 1916: A Journey in Song. The musical storytelling pair perform their historical journey of 100 years ago on a couple of different occasions over the course of this year’s fest: Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m., 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 21.

The Plough and the Stars will be performed by Milwaukee Irish Arts on one occasion only. The 100th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising against British rule is commemorated in this 90 year-old drama by Seán O'Casey. The Milwaukee Irish Arts performance takes place at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Sister B’s Bingo Bonanza. This is one of many shows using Catholic nuns for comic effect. One wonders how the revenue between shows like this and so many others compares with actual donations to Catholic churches . . . This particular loving spoof of Catholic culture comes to the Fest by way of Chicago’s McHale productions. It’s co-written by Mary McHale who also wears a habit in the title role. Susan Gaspar (who also co-wrote the show) directs. The Sister takes the stage 3:15 p.m. Aug. 20 and 12:00 p.m. Aug 21.

Mark Bucher presented by Boulevard Theatre. The Milwaukee theater fixture appears at the Abbey for the resilient theater company 7:15 p.m. Aug. 20 and 7:00 p.m. Aug. 21.

For more information on this and so much more going on at the Fest, Visit Milwaukee Irish Fest online.