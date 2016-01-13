Theater of the Oppressed with Step By Step at Month’s End

Brazilian dramatist Augusto Boal understood the power of theater. Years ago I’d read about the late dramatist’s efforts to understand the world around us in his work Theatre of the Oppressed. He’d pioneered some really interesting projects in order to better understand problems in society which continue to persist decades later. At month’s end, Step By Step Collective will be presenting a Theater of the Oppressed evening at Riverwest Public House on 815 E. Locust St. They’re inviting the public to engage in the interactive theater games on Jan. 31. From the official announcement:

“ We will be using creativity and structured play to facilitate an interactive community conversation on homelessness, displacement, segregation, visibility, borders, and boundaries in our city.