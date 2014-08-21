Theatre Gigante in 2014/2015

As September approaches, all the little gaps in the upcoming theater season begin to fill-in. Some time ago, Theatre Gigante announced a couple of shows for the upxoming season that look interesting.

Oct. 23 - Nov. 8 Theatre Gigante presents My Dear Othello. It’s a show that Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson originally staged ten years ago. Shakespeare’s final few moments are explored in great grace and detail. Modern and ancient sensibilities fuse. With Isabelle Kralj as Desdemona, Janet Lilly as Emilia, Tom Reed as Othello, and Michael Stebbins as Iago.

And then there’s Mark O'Rowe Terminus. It’s one of those shows you hear about and find yourself looking forward to a great deal only to be kind of disappointed that it’s not going to be staged until the far end of the season. The cast includes Tom Reed, Isabelle Kralj and Megan Kaminsky. Judging from the cast list the story goes as follows: written entirely in rhyme, the play follows three characters over the course of a single night in Dublin. Unless they’re doing something counter-intuitive with the casting, stage veteran and Gigante co-founder Kralj will likely play a retired schoolteacher. The talented and captivating Megan Kaminski will play her estranged daughter. Tom Reed, who has lent considerable intensity to various roles in Shakespearian shows including Optimist Theatre’s Macbeth, will play a serial killer who has sold his soul to the devil. Interesting trio there. Terminus runs May 1 -16.

Both of the shows take place at Kenilworth Studio 508 Theater on 1925 E. Kenilworth Pl. For more information, visit Theatre Gigante online.