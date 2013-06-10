Theatre Gigante Closes its 25th Anniversary Season

×

Formerly appearing under a different name Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson's Theatre Gigante has been around for a quarter century, which not only has made them the most reliable group for new and untested works in the past 25 years, it's also made the group one of the longest-lived arts groups in Milwaukee in general.

Gigante rounds out its season this month with a concert celebration at Paddy's Pub on the east side…accordionist and composer Guy Klucevsek will perform as a season closer for Gigante. I don't know anything from accordion, but from what I've heard online this guy's good . And accordion in a quaint. little Irish pub on the east side is perfect for Summer.

Guy Klucevsek's season-closing Theatre Gigante performances run June 20th and 21st at Paddy's Pub on 2339 North Murray. For ticker reservations, call 414-961-6119.