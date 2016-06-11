Guy Klucevsek is a fantastic accordionist. It’s not just that he plays the accordion...it’s that he’s been able to distinguish himself playing the accordion. Typically an instrument as distinctive as the accordion pretty much steals the spotlight from anyone playing it. Klucevsek isn’t just an accordion onstage. He isn’t just a guy playing an accordion onstage. He’s Guy playing an accordion onstage.

Klucevsek’s music was featured in Theatre Gigante’s Rumore di Acque this past October. Here he is now a theatrical show unto himself appearing at Kenilworth Studio 508 courtesy of Theatre Gigante. Here he will be joined by violinist Eric Segnitz in a concert for theater in an intimate, little black box on the east side. Sounds very exceedingly cozy.

Theatre Gigante presents Guy Klucevsek at Kenilworth Studio 508 on 1925 E Kenilworth Pl. There will be performances Jun. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.