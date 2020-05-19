Theatre Gigante Presents ‘The Great Musicians’ from Events Past

× Expand Photo by Aaron Gardner, via theatregigante.org

Everything has been and will continue to be shut down for a while, but Theatre Gigante hopes to help pass the time in quarantine with a little help from their favorite performers.

Every two to three days, the company is posting material recorded by their favorite artists who have performed in the past. They’ve been quietly putting together quite the collection over the last few weeks of quarantine.

Performers include: Guy Klucevsek, Frank Paul, Ruben Piirainen, Leslie Fitzwater, Andy Kirshner and more.

The artistic directors of Theatre Gigante, Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, have a message for their loyal followers: “We are taking the opportunity during this quarantine to reflect on past productions and the many wonderful composers and musicians we have had the honor of collaborating with and the pleasure of presenting. Please stay safe and healthy. We can't wait to get back together again!”

Sit back, relax and enjoy some of the favorite performers from Theatre Gigante productions!