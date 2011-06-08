Theatre Gigante's 'Good Thief' to Hit Paddy's Pub

Because theatrical productions usually include so many elements, sometimes the story itself gets overlooked. But there's a reason more people go to the theater rather than, say, a bar, to hear someone tell a story—the thought and care put into a stage production indicate that the play will be worth the time and attention of an audience. On the other hand, a story presented as theater at a bar offers a real chance of getting to the heart of storytelling. This last concept is precisely what Theatre Gigante aims for as it stages Irish playwright Conor McPherson's The Good Thief at Paddy's Pub.

Located on the East Side, Paddy's is a popular Irish pub overflowing with items that bring about the spirit of Ireland. In and amid this distinct Irish space, frequent Theatre Gigante collaborator Malcolm Tulip will deliver the Dublin-born McPherson's tale of a hired thug who assures audiences that he is not a killer. Yes, he's burned houses and shot at people—but only as a warning. Tulip demonstrated considerable talent for a small-stage, one-person performance in Theatre Gigante's staging of 7 (x1) Samurai at the Off-Broadway Theatre.

Theatre Gigante's production of The Good Thief runs June 9-11 at Paddy's Pub, 2339 N. Murray Ave. To reserve tickets, call 414-961-6119.

Theater Happenings

Pink Banana Theatre presents another in a long line of one-act programs June 10-18 at the Tenth Street Theatre. The latest is Higher Education, a program featuring works by Rich Orloff and Broadminded/Ex Fabula co-founder Megan McGee, among others. For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com.