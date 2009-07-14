Theatre Gigante's New Season

Last week, Theatre Gigante announced its 09/10 season. It looks like a promising pair of shows. Here’s a quick look:

A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES

November 5th -7th, Theatre Gigante presents a pair of shows dedicated to movies.

7 (x1) Samurai is exactly what it sounds like. The classic Akira Kurosawa filmthe one he’s known more for than any other--The Seven Samurai is entirely re-enacted by David Gaines: one man from the East coast. It should be interesting to see Gaines condense a 2.5 hour epic with a $500,000 budget (in 1954) into something much more manageable that will fit on the stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre. It sounds like something from The Reduced Shakespeare Company . . . only condensed from a single work. Could be fun . . .

Also featured on the program is . . .and . . . Action!We see a condensed stage re-enactment of various aspects of film production from screen tests to principle photography to the editing room to the screen . . . all done by one British guy who is currently living in Ann Arbor. His name? Tulip, Malcolm Tulip. He made quite an impression in Gigante’s last performance of Man In A Magic Square, it’ll be fun to see him in Milwaukee again.

THREE OTHER SISTERS

March 11th – 13th, Theatre Gigante stages the premiere of a piece co-written by Theatre Gigante co-founders Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson. It’s based on an old Montenegrin legend with an interesting premise. Three sisters individually fall in love with the same sea captain, who individually pledges his undying ove to all three of them before going off to sea. The three women wait for the return of the captain . . . The three sisters will be played by Kralj, Janet Lilly, and Simone Ferro

Theatre Gigante also have an evening of monologues at some point over the course of the season. For more info, visit Theatre Gigante online.