American Players Theatre (APT) stages three shows in the coming weeks. Opening on June 21 is Much Ado About Nothing , a play considered to be one of Shakespeare’s best comedies. And opening on June 28 are the infamous Romeo & Juliet and Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking , a one-woman show based on Didion’s book of the same name recounting the year after her husband’s unexpected death. For tickets and more information, call 608-588-2361 or visit americanplayers.org.