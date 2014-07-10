Theatre on Main Brings Evita to Oconomowoc

Oconomowoc’s Theatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical that brought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since it debuted as a concept album in 1976. The beloved musical about the famed First Lady of Argentina in the mid 20th century lends itself to a community theatre production this summer just as the weather begins to feel a little more welcoming to a pleasant, little trip out beyond the edge of the city.

Theatre on Main’s production of Evita runs July 11 - 27 at the theater on 25 S. Main St. in Oconomowoc. For more information, visit the Theatre On Main online.