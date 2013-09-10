Theatre Red Presents Falstaff and Company Unrehearsed

For one night only, Theatre Red will present an unrehearsed staging of The Merry Wives of Windsor. Relatively new to the theatre scene, Theatre Red has been staging Shakespeare in the First Folio style since last January. (Again-- relatively new and they've only been around since January. In this town, there's always a younger theatre outfit...a company called Splinter Group opens its first show ever on the 20th. They have announced a 3-show season. More on them soon.)

Theatre Red's inaugural staging of Twelfth Night was followed-up this past June with Two Gentlemen of Verona . And now nearing the end of this month, Theatre Red presents The Merry Wives of Windsor.

There's a fresh pulse to a group of people performing familiar text together for the first time. There's a kind of irresistible energy about it. And seeing it done with this kind of brisk Shakespearian comedy should be a lot of fun.

The Merry Wives of Windsor Unrehearsed! will be performed on Saturday, September 21st at 7:30 pm at the Sunset Playhouse's Studio Theatre on 800 Elm Grove Road in Elm Grove. For tickets and more information about Theatre Red, visit them online.