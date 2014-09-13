Theatrical Tendencies Will Open With Next Fall

The weekend of Oct. 10 is going to be very, very busy with openings. I’ve been trying to negotiate my own personal schedule to see a couple of shows. This is one that I really hope that I can make time for.

On a very busy week, Theatrical Tendencies opens its staging of the contemporary romantic drama Next Fall. The Geoffrey Nauffts play debuted in 2010. The Theatrical Tendencies production is being directed by Mark E. Schuster. Mark Neufang plays an atheist in a committed five-year relationship with a Christian man played by Raymond Sartler. There is an accident and the atheist turns to the Christian’s friends and family for support in an emotionally thoughtful portrait of modern romance, commitment, love and faith.

Also featured in the cast are Amanda Carson, Kevin J. Gadzalinski , Donna L. Lobacz and James Santelle.

Next Fall runs Oct. 10 - 25 at the Soulstice Theatre on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Francis. For more information, visit Theatrical Tendencies online.