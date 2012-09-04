Three Comedies With The Bay Players

One of the longest continuously running t heater traditions in Wisconsin, Whitefish Bay's Bay Players are a tribute to the irrepressible drive and determination of community theatre. This season the players feature three classic mid-century comedies.

The season starts September 21st - 29th with the 1965 French farce Boeing-Boeing. Listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the single most produced French play worldwide, the Marc Camoletti comedy involves one man juggling many women. It's had some difficulty making it to the stage in Milwaukee recently. The Bay Player's Artistic Director Raymond Bradford changes that with their season opener at month's end.

The Players' season continues in January with the late '80's Jack Sharkey comedy While The Lights Were Out. It's a whodunnit comedy with one of the most convoluted resolutions imaginable. It's a rather big cast, which makes this kind of an ambitious production that is bound to include the kind of generous mix of rising talent and seasoned community theatre veterans that the Players have been blessed with in the past. While The Lights Were Out runs January 18th - 26th.

(Auditions for While The Lights Were Out are coming up in November on the 19th and 20th at 7pm.)

The Players close out their season with George Axelrod's The Seven Year Itch. The title is synonymous with Marylin Monroe's film version. I'd feel even kind of weird mentioning the plot it's so well-known. Considering the popularity of this one, it's kind of surprising that it's been produced as rarely as it has over the course of the past decade. I'd had the opportunity to see Ruth Arnell star in a Sunset Playhouse production of it some years ago. The Seven Year Itch runs April 5th - 13th.

(Auditions for The Seven Year Itch are on February 18th and 19th at 7pm)

All shows take place at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium on 1200 East Fairmount Avenue. For more information, call 414-299-9040 or visit the Bay Players online.