Three Comedy Auditions with Memories

Memories Dinner Theater will be doing quite a lit of casting next week. The Port Washington theater is casting for no less than three comedies in the course of next week.

On May 15 and 16 the theatre will be holding auditions for The Psychic, Cookin’ with Gus and Run for Your Wife.

Sam Bobrick’s The Psychic runs Aug. 16 - 31. Having been originally published in 2010, it’s a relatively new comedy about a down-on-his-luck writer who puts a sign up in his window advertising his services as a psychic--a decision which lands him in a weird murder-mystery comedy

Cookin’ with Gus is a contemporary comedy by Jim Brochu which runs Sep. 27 - Oct. 12. Gussie Richrdson is a food columnist who is given an opportunity for a daily network cooking show. It’s a small four-person comedy. (2 men and 2 women.)

Run for Your Wife is a British comedy from the ’80s about a London cabbie with two different wives and two different lives. It runs Nov. 4 - 13.

Those audition will be asked to do cold readings from the scripts. It is asked that they come prepared with rehearsal availability. For more information, visit Memories Dinner Theater online.