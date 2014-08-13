Three Cozy Shows Opening on the Same Weekend

August is that strange twilight between summer theater and the regular season. Milwaukee Chamber has already opened the regular theater season earlier this month, but there are still a few shows of summer opening in cozy, little venues around town before the season gets into full swing.

Local comedy theater guru Patrick Schmitz opens The Comedy of Romeo & Juliet ...kinda sorta this weekend. He’s got young actors roughly the right age in the title roles, which will doubtlessly add to the comedy. Schmitz works with young actors in a comedy capacity throguh First Stage. Schmitz’s comedy runs one weekend only Aug. 21-23 at the Next Act Theatre. For more information, visit Next Act online.

The World’s Stage Theatre Company opens its final show before the start of the new season with Seminar--Theresa Rebeck’s dark comedy about aspiring, young novelists looking to learn from an international literary figure. The cast for this one looks good, including the talented Bryce Lord, David Rotchrock (of Youngblood) and TWC’s own Getchen Mahkorn among others. Aug. 21 -31 at the Tenth Street Theatre For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.

Local actress Emily Craig will be leaving Milwaukee for California very, very soon. She’d always loved Dial M for Murder. The right kind of actress with the right kind of talent who knows the right kind of people managed to get a production of the show off the ground. Directed by cast member Robert A. Zimmerman, the show also stars Craig, Randall T. Anderson, Thomas Jacobsen and Michael Guthrie. Aug. 21 -31 at the Brumder Mansion. For more information, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online. (Look for a podcast interview with Emily Craig here later this week.)