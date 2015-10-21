Three Excellent Cows Premiere In Whitewater

It’s the type of announcement which seems to beg for cheesy puns and weak humor. I promise, however, that nowhere in this entry will I use words like “udderly” or “un-herd of.”

This Saturday, UW-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department will be staging the world premiere of a children’s play about three cows. Three Excellent Cows is about three cows who are curious, intelligent and fearless. One of them wants to own a business. Another wants to explore space. Still another has his eyes on the White House. (I refuse to make any jokes about the current corral of presidential candidates either.) From the official announcement: “ Most farmyard animals are perfectly happy chewing their cud, wandering around the farm and staring blankly at passersby, but these cows have BIG dreams!