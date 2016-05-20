Three Friends’ Musical

J.W. Anderson and Joshua Parman’s Little By Little appears to be a charming, little three-person musical. Two women and one man have been friends since childhood. Their friendship is rendered in a quaint, little three-person musical. Sometimes for a decent evening of theater that’s all you need: three people, a story and a few songs. If that story happens to be onstage just outside Milwaukee and feature Allison Chicorel, Brianna Borouchoff and Timothy J. Barnes, all the better. I’m not as familiar with Timothy J. Barnes, but both Allison Chicorel and Brianna Borouchoff are quite endearing onstage. This could be a fun, little trip to Oconomowoc to see a fun, little show.

Little By Little runs Jun. 3 - 18 at the NewTheatre on Main on W359 N5920 Brown St. in Oconomowoc. For ticket reservations and more, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.