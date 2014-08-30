Three Premieres for Windfall 2014-2015

Windfall Theatre celebrates its 22nd season with two Milwaukee premieres and one world premiere.

The season begins with the world premiere of Louise Zamparutti’s Identita Sept. 26 - Oct. 11. Here’s the description of the show from Brown Paper Tickets:

“ Set in 1994 in a small Italian village close to the border with Slovenia, the play is about Fabio and Vida, brother and sister who, as teenagers, took part in the Italian Resistance in World War II and their great-nephew Josh, a twenty-five year old American who travels to the village for his father's funeral. Josh discovers that Fabio and Vida fought in rival partisan brigades; brother and sister were actually at war with one another. Deep-seeded prejudices and animosities are framed by the political and ethnic rivalry between the two brigades, and Josh becomes a catalyst for a cathartic unearthing of a long-buried family secret.