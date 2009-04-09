Auditions announcements flutter into my email occasionally. Here are three upcoming auditions that sound promising:

FAMEYOU’RE GONNA LIVE FOREVER (MAYBE)

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is staging an upcoming summer production of the1988 David De Silva/ Jose Fernandez musical FAME. Based on the 1980 film and subsequent long-running TV series, the story follows a group of students at a New York High School for the Arts. The show runs July 17 – August 9 on Sunset’s main stage. Auditions for the show take place April 20th and 21st at the Playhouse from 7 -10 pm with callbacks being held on April 22nd from 7 – 10 pm.

Actors, singers, dancers and suchlike are encouraged to audition. Bring 32 bars of sheet music in your key. There will be some movement. There will be readings from the script. Mark Salentine will direct. Donna Kummer will direct the music. Melissa Meier will choreograph. Rehearsals begin June 8th.

On a personal note: It’d be really nice if the cast was as close to the age of the characters they’re playing as possible . . . I know there’s a lot of high school stage talent out there . . . it’d be a lot more comfortable for me personally seeing actual high school students portraying high school students who dream of the title noun . . . seeing college students or anyone older in roles like these ends up feeling kind of awkward . . .please . . . I’m going to be reviewing this show one way or another . . . It’d be cool to see an age-appropriate cast here . . .

For more information call (262) 782-4431

PLAYING FOR INTIMACY--BOULEVARD THEATRE’S SEASON AUDITIONS

One of the physically smallest spaces in town, The Boulevard Theatre is an excellent opportunity for any actor to perform in a space where the front row is almost always within arm’s reach. Boulevard Artistic Director Mark Bucher will be holding auditions for the Boulevard’s ‘09/’10 season May 8th from 6-9pm, May 9th from 2-6pm, May 15th from 6-9pm and May16th from 2-6pm.

Those auditioning should prepare two contrasting monologues not to exceed a total of four minutes. The auditions take place at the Boulevard itself. Auditions are by appointment only. Auditioning takes about ten minutes. Those interested in making appointments can contact Mark Bucher at: mbucher@juno.com

Resumes and headshots can be sent in advance to:

The Boulevard Theatre

P. O. Box 238

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53201

The Boulevard’s ‘09/’10 season is still under consideration, but some contenders include:

Douglas Carter Beane’s As Bees In Honey Drowna clever-looking comedy about a female con-artist taking advantage of a young writer. Sounds like fun. From the looks of the script the show looks fairly witty.

Also currently under consideration, Christopher Durnag’s wedding comedy The Marriage of Betty and Boo and Dave Rintels’ one-man dram Clarence Darrow.

INVADER NEEDS WOMEN (and men): AUDITIONS AT THE ALCHEMIST THEATRE

Actor/playwright/nice guy Jason Powell has written (and composed) a feature length musical that will be premiering at the Alchemist Theatre September 10th – 27th. Invader? I Hardly Know Her! is a sci-fi musical that, at first glance, appears to be inspired somewhat by cheesy ‘50’s/’60’s sci-fi films. James Rogers (male, mid 20’s – mid 30’s) and Jennifer Kevlox (female, mid 20’s – mid 30’s) are about to be married, but before they can do so, they get swept up in what is probably a pretty bizarre musical adventure complete with aliens, robots and everything. While there ARE roles for at least three males (all 20’s – 30’s,) the production really needs women . . . eight of them . . . mostly mid-20’s to mid 30’sone of them a little older. All characters sing. Judging from the relative size of the cast and the stage at the Alchemist, there’s a good chance that there won’t be a whole lot of dancing, though . . .

Open auditions for the ambitious project will take place at the Alchemist on April 27th from noon to 8pm.