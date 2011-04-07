Three Wildly Different Musicals In April

The upcoming month has a slightly strange range of musicals making it to local stages. Here's a quick look at a few of them:

On April 8th, Carte Blanche Studios opens the one musical I'm looking forward to this month The Great American Trailer Park Musical. An agoraphobic trailer park housewife deals with the sudden appearance of an attractive, young woman in the neighborhood and fears for the loss of her husband. Vocal Director Lisa Golda and choreographer Samantha Paige bring it to the intimate stage of the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre through May 1st at 1024 South 5th Street.

Ten days after Trailer Park opens at Carte Blanche, Cameron Mackintosh'€™s 25th Anniversary production of the ridiculously successful Les Miserables makes it to the Marcus Center for anyone who still hasn't seen it yet and anyone who'€™d like to see it again. Pretty standard contemporary Broadway musical stuff for anyone willing to pay the kind of prices they'€™re charging for these things. April 19th -24th.

Finally, at the end of the month, The Milwaukee Theatre welcomes the touring production of the Broadway show Rock of Ages. For all practical intents and purposes, this is basically a touring cover band performing various '80€'s rock hits with a comic story tying it all together. So whatâ€™s not to love? It runs April 29th€“ May 1st at the Milwaukee Theatre.