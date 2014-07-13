Three Years and a Farewell for T.I.M.

T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical) celebrates its three year anniversary this month. In local theater years that’s like . . . 30 years or something like that. The popular long-form musical improv show is easily one of the most impressive extemporaneous comedy groups in town with a real dedication to funny and a deep love for the American musical form.

The third anniversary show opens a new phase in the life of T.I.M. Founding member Mary Kelly will be leaving for Chicago. This will be her final performance with the group.

There may yet be tickets available for the third anniversary T.I.M. show, which makes it to ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. on Thursday, July 17. For more information, visit T.I.M. online.