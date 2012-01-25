'Tick, Tick… Boom!' Explodes Onto Soulstice Stage

It's notoriously difficult to make a living in theater. It is even more difficult to create a deeply meaningful, truly revolutionary stage production. In the early '90s, Jonathan Larson struggled to find both commercial success and meaningful work. He summed up his concerns in a musical rock monologue, <em>Tick, Tick... Boom!</em> He performed this monologue off-Broadway around the same time he was working on a contemporary rock musical adaptation of <em>La Bohème</em>. That work, <em>Rent</em>,<em> </em>became a huge success.<br /><br />Larson, who died in 1996 at the age of 35, remains best known for <em>Rent</em>. In the years since Larson's death, <em>Tick, Tick... Boom! </em>has been expanded into a full-cast piece. The work makes its Milwaukee premiere this month on the intimate stage of <strong>Soulstice Theatre</strong>. The musical is a crushing look at desperation on the edge of success. Versatile talent Jordan Gwiazdowski stars as Jonathan. The ensemble cast includes equally talented actors like Amber Smith and Josh Perkins.<br /><br />Jonathan's girlfriend wants to marry him and move out of the city. His best friend is making good money in advertising. And though he's pursuing his dreams, in the meantime he's stuck waiting tables. It's a musical drama resting on the razor's edge of early-'90s New York City.<em><br /><br />Tick, Tick... Boom!</em> hits the stage Jan. 27-Feb. 11. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800.<br /><br /><strong>Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>At the beginning of next month, <strong>Off the Wall Theatre</strong> opens a production of Wendy Wasserstein's <em>The Sisters Rosensweig</em>, the story of three middle-aged Jewish women. The show runs Feb. 2-12. For ticket reservations, call 414-327-3552. </li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Waukesha Civic Theatre</strong> presents <em>Crossing Delancey</em>, an '80s love story in New York involving a woman who works in a bookstore and a man who owns a pickle shop. The production runs Feb. 3-19 at the Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. For ticket reservations, call 262-547-0708.</li> </ul>