Summer closes and another season begins. The first of those companies that recognizes that standard theatre season to open a show in 2013-2014 turns out to be The Boulevard Theatre, which opens the midwestern premiere of Kim Rosenstock's Tigers Be Still.

The Boulevard production has the reliably enjoyable Shannon Tyburski starring as Sherry--a woman who only recently got her master's degree in art therapy. Of course, as these things go, resumes are sent out and a long wait for interviews ensues. She is offered a job as a substitute art teacher. Things start looking a little better. Of course, there are always problems--her mother and her sister are living with her. Her new boss has a gun. There's an escaped tiger. Such is life. And with Tyburski in an intimate studio theatre staging, this could be a lot of fun. Also starring Josh Wallace, Jaime Jastrab and Brooke Wegner.

The Boulevard Theatre's production of Tigers Be Still runs July 31st through August 18th. For ticket reservations, visit Brown paper tickets.com.