TIM Is Back Today

Once again, the calendar has shrugged itself into the third full week of the month. And in this particular instance, that means that we've arrived at the third Thursday of the month. And that means that The Improvised Musical makes it to the stage of Comedysportz in just a few days.

The fully-improvised musical feature format looks like a lot of fun. I haven't seen it before, but the grainy, low-res video footage available online looks like a lot of fun. Look closely at the YouTube footage and you'll see people who look a lot like Cynthia Kmak, Patrick Schmitz, Robby McGhee and others.

Once again, I will be missing TIM this time 'round. The show happens to fall on the same night as Optimist Theatre's opening night of Macbeth. But those of you not specifically slated to sit outside and watch Shakespeare this coming Thursday have the opportunity to see some pretty talented improv comics make fun of a genre that continues to need a good, solid spoofing in the worst possible way. When the American Musical refuses to consciously make fun of itself . . . there's only one alternative . . .

This week's The Improvised Musical takes place today, June 21st at 7:30 pm at Comedy Sportz on 420 South 1st Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-272-8888.