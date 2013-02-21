A Time for Loss

Windfall Theatre continues its season with the world premiere of Howard Goldstein's touching drama A Time To Live. Christopher Elst carries tremendous emotional strength in the story as a man whose wife has only months to live. Beth Monhollen shows staggeringly compelling vulnerability in the role of a woman who has elected to stop her cancer treatments. Elst and Monhollen have a very convincing chemistry on one of the most intimate stages in town.

Windfall Theatre's A Time To Live runs through March 2 at Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau Ave. For ticket reservations, call 414-332-3963.