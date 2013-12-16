TIMsmas 2013 at ComedySportz

×

The Improvised Musical continues. This coming Thursday, the musical improv show returns for the next in its long-running series. An extended piece of musical theatre is performed on the spot. Musical theatre is kind of a parody of itself to begin with, but those who work with T.I.M. clearly have a deep abiding love for the American musical. That love funnels into some truly interesting comedy that continues to be some of the most sophisticated improv in town.

×

Like any improv group, personnel has a tendency to drift. Witness Jordan Gwiazdowski: He started acting. He started a promising theatre company. Then he ended up behind a camera with Packers Coach Mike McCarthy. (It was a commercial in the Green Bay market.) Now he's living in New York. But because this is the holidays, he's back. And he has been confirmed as a guest performer in this week's TIM. So there's that. And he's a talented guy. So that should be fun.

TIM Holiday 2013 Show takes place at ComedySportz on Thursday, December 19th. The show starts at 7:30 pm at 420 South 1st Street. For more information, visit TIM online.