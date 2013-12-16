TIMsmas 2013 at ComedySportz

The Improvised Musical continues. This coming Thursday, the musical improv show returns for the next in its long-running series. An extended piece of musical theatre is performed on the spot. Musical theatre is kind of a parody of itself to begin with, but those who work with T.I.M. clearly have a deep abiding love for the American musical. That love funnels into some truly interesting comedy that continues to be some of the most sophisticated improv in town.
Like any improv group, personnel has a tendency to drift. Witness Jordan Gwiazdowski: He started acting. He started a promising theatre company. Then he ended up behind a camera with Packers Coach Mike McCarthy. (It was a commercial in the Green Bay market.) Now he's living in New York. But because this is the holidays, he's back. And he has been confirmed as a guest performer in this week's TIM. So there's that. And he's a talented guy. So that should be fun.
TIM Holiday 2013 Show takes place at ComedySportz on Thursday, December 19th. The show starts at 7:30 pm at 420 South 1st Street. For more information, visit TIM online.