It's TIMsmas Time Again

There is no snow. There is rain expected between now and the 25th. It’s actually kind of warm. Doesn’t feel like Christmas. But it can still feel like TIMsmas as The Improvised Musical hosts its 5th annual holiday show this Thursday. Join a cozy, little group of 7 improv comics and 6 musicians as they improvise an entire stage musical never to be performed again. It’s kind of a dizzying experience to watch a group of people who truly love the American Musical format get onstage and make fun of it . . . making it look laughably easy to do kick out a quality musical in the process.

The Improvised Musical’s 5th Annual TIMsmas Holiday Show takes the stage of ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st Street this Thursday, Dec. 17. The show opens at 730 pm. For ticket reservations, call 414-272-8888.