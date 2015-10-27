Titanic Musical Comedy Looking For Funding

Giant Spider Productions is looking to stage a production of a popular musical comedy inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and one of the most successful motion pictures of all time. Death Ship 666 appears to be a fun, little show. It debuted in England a couple of years back. It makes its local debut here in Milwaukee at the Alchemist Theatre next month.

Giant Spider is looking to raise funds for the production with donations via Indiegogo. There’s fresh talent going into this show, which looks like it could be an enjoyable trip to one of the most intimate comfy theater spaces in town.

Here’s the official pitch video for donations:

Death Ship 666 runs Nov. 13 - Dec. 5 at the Alchemist Theatre on 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For more information, visit Giant Spider online. For further information on donating to the production, visit the event’s Indiegogo Page.