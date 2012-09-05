Titanic Pulling Into Milwaukee Theatre Next Month

×

It's way too easy to make jokes about a touring production of the Titanic . . . so I won't do so here. That being said, the touring production of the award-winning musical will be pulling into the Milwaukee Theatre next month. Once a disaster of epic proportions, the success of dramatic renderings of the story of the sinking of a kind of a large cruise ship doesn't quite have the epic feel that it probably did for previous generations. Maybe it's the fact that modern cruise ships are much, much bigger than the ship that could not sink. (Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas is a city on water with room for more than 8,000 people on board . . . gross tonnage could dwarf FOUR Titanics. . .)

But there IS something romantic about a big ship going down. It's what made James Cameron a fortune in 1997. The musical that opened on Broadway that same year is now making its way to The Milwaukee Theatre with all the might and majesty of a big touring Broadway show.

The touring Broadway production of Titanic: The Musical passes through the Milwaukee Theatre October 12th and 13th. Tickets for the production go on sale September 7th. For ticket reservations, call 1-800-745-3000.