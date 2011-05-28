Titus with Carte Blanche

×

T. S. Eliot said it was "one of the stupidest and most uninspired plays ever written." And it was written by Shakespeare. Mr. Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock wasn't alone in his assessment of Titus Andronicus--a work that had been almost universally disliked by critics up until only relatively recently. The work was staggeringly popular in Shakespeare's time, however: a commercial box office success. It was easily one of his most violent plays--a Shakespearian actioner set in the time of the Roman empire.

The play makes an appearance just south of downtown next month as Carte Blanche Studios stages its latest production. Suffice it to say, Carte Blanche Artistic Director Jimmy Dragolovich does not agree with T.S. Eliot's assessment of the script, stating that it, "contains some of the most exquisite poetry in the English language."

If Titus is known for anything, it is known for being one of Shakespeare's least-produced plays. The excesses of violence and suchlike found in the play make it kind of difficult to stage. It'll be interesting to see it come to life in the intimate confines of the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre. I've seen a good number of Shakespeare's plays over the years. Haven't seen this one yet though. I'm looking forward to it.

Carte Blanche's Titus Andronicus runs June 3rd -19th at its space on 1024 South 5th street. For reservations, call 262-716-4689.

