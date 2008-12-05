TOLD: A Night Of Storytelling December 6th

×

Playwright/musician Peter J. Woods’ October email mentioned something about being interested in the nature of storytelling. To this end, he has organized an evening of storytelling tomorrow night at 6pm at the Borg Ward Collective on 823 West National Avenue.

The list of storytellers for the evening includes: Insurgent Theatre co-founders Ben Turk and Tracy Doyle, Alamo Basement Theatre Co-Founder Mike Q. Hanlon, local actors Tim Chrapko, Peter Kuyk-White and Sam Morningstar, Monika Wahlberg, musician/poet David White, Matt Richardson, Myself and of course, Peter J. Woods. We all take turns taking the stageeach of us with something like a 15-minute time limit.

The prospect of being included on an evening’s performance at a hipster alt music venue with a bunch of DIY types makes me feel almost 2 years younger. For me personally, this is very cool. For others, this should bean enjoyable evenings’ series of auto pseudo-autobiographical monologues with some very interesting people. This could be a very, very enjoyabl evening’s alternative entertainment for all involved.

The show starts at 7pm December 6th at the Borg Ward on 823 West National Avenue.