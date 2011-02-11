Tony 'n' Tina Again

×

The comedy inherent in a wedding and its subsequent reception is pretty obvious. Unfortunately, there are so few instances where people can laugh out loud at the proceedings—the arguments and strange mishaps without getting judgmental glances from those interested in maintaining the decorum of the event. And that’s probably a good deal of the reason why Tony ‘N’ Tina’s Wedding has been so popular. This month the latest local staging of the show comes to Turner Hall Ballroom for nine shows. The large scale dinner theatre show is set-up as an actual wedding. Very weird and interactive. Look closely enough and you’ll see local comedy theatre types in character. The food is covered by the high-end Olive Garden that is Buca di Beppo. Okay, so it isn’t exactly my kind of dinner theatre, but this is definitely a step-up in comedy from some soulless touring Broadway thing. It’s kind of a stylish, progressive form of pop stage comedy that just might lead audiences to more clever and intimate live comedy experience at various venues all over town.

Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding runs February 11th through 19th at the Turner Hall Ballroom. $65 and $75 special VIP seat (ooh!) can be reserved by calling the Turner Hall Box Office at 414-286-3663.