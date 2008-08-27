Think of the strangest thing you’ve done in the past few months . . .

With openings by both Boulevard Theatre and Milwaukee Chamber, the theatre season is about to open in a really big way. And as certain as there are actors polishing off nuances in any of a dozen different productions that are set to open this September, there are dozens of others toiling away on relatively obscure (but nonetheless absolutely integral) elements of those upcoming productions.

I recently heard a story bout a woman who just started working for the Milwaukee Rep’s props department this summer. Her first job for the Rep: track own a bust of Kaiser Wilhelm. This was evidently her first assignment for the Rep: find a bust of Kaiser Wilhelm.

Something like this:

I’m not sure what production the bust in question was for, but there’s a pretty good chance that it’s for I Am My Own Wife. (It would seem odd for something like that to show-up in the Rep cabaret’s Isn’t It Romantic and it would seem vaguely out of place in State of the Union.)

I’ve had some pretty strange jobs over the years, but I’ve never had an assignment like that. Think of the strangest thing you’ve done in the past few months. Then think of someone in an office downtown getting paid to track down a bust of Kaiser Wilhelm . . .