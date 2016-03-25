Touring Broadway Intimacy

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus

There’s a space for big, expensive touring musicals. The Marcus Center’s 2,305 seat-capacity Uihlein Hall is perfect for the big feeling of immensity in a big, big touring broadway show with huge sets and ridiculous numbers of dancers and things. If you happen to be into that sort of thing, Uihlein Hall is great for it.

Every now and then a show gets pretty big on Broadway without being physically big, though. Every now and then Broadway likes to get intimate. Under the right circumstances, people can really connect-up with it the way they’ve connected-up with Once. It’s a musical romance based on an indie film. Boy meets girl as actors onstage play musical instruments in a very organic and intimate story...a story which plays out here in Milwaukee in a HUGE 2,305 seat-capacity theatre. Good luck making that feel intimate.

But this is a touring Broadway show with a touring Broadway cast. These are people who are getting paid lots and lots of money to perform thanks to people paying lots and lots of money to see them get intimate on some of the largest stages in the country. So they’re being paid to know what they’re doing. If anyone can make one of the biggest live theater venues in town feel cozy, it’s these guys.

Once runs Apr. 5 - 10 at the Marcus Center on 929 N. Water St. For ticket reservations, visit the Marcus Center online.