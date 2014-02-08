A Touring Improvised Musical In South Milwaukee

×

Baby Wants Candy comes to the South Milwaukee PAC tonight for a 7:30 pm performance. Having resonated out of iO Chicago, the group has been around since 1997. So it's a 17-year-old baby…that wants…candy. Over the years it has featured a number of performers ho have gone on to do work in television. Previous members of BWC include Seth Myers, Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer.

The premise sounds identical to the indigenous Milwaukee-based TIM: The Improvised Musical . A suggestion is taken from the audience for a title for a musical. The group then completely improvises a musical that stretches out over the course of an hour.

Tickets for tonight's 7:30 pm performance at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center can be reserved through the PAC website.