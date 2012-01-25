Touring Irish Comedy Coming To Milwaukee

×

A roving comedy from Ireland has recently announced a couple of US performances including one in Chicago and another here in Milwaukee. Irish radio presenter Tommy Maren plays a priest in a small town in Ireland in the 1960’s in his comedy The Real McCoy. It’s a big family ensemble comedy with plenty of moving parts. Eileen Slevin plays a woman who has been without her husband for over 40 years after a mysterious disappearance. The priest gets word that the husband (Ollie Rouse) is ready to return and explain why he left. Under ideal circumstances, there’s a kind of wild comic tension in a show like this and any group of actors willing to travel overseas with a show this small have got to have a really cohesive sense of comic energy. This could be good.

Tommy Marren’s The Real McCoy will appear at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center on 2133 West Wisconsin Avenue at 3pm. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door.