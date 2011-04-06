'Trailer Park Musical' Moves Into Carte Blanche

­­In 2005, David Nehls and Betsy Kelso premiered The Great American Trailer Park Musical in an off-Broadway production. Starting this weekend, their celebration of lowbrow pop culture appears in an intimate local staging with Carte Blanche Studios.

The story follows the life of an agoraphobic housewife who feels threatened when a stripper moves into the trailer park and takes an interest in her husband. The script almost seems to come with an expiration date some of the lyrics are grounded in the present with references to Cher, Whitney Houston and Suzanne Somers. As an ode to today's disposable culture, the musical itself seems like disposable art.

The musical doesn't look to explore the complexity within cultural stereotypes so much as it looks to find the humanity within them.

The show features a trailer park Greek chorus consisting of three women, named Betty, Linoleum and Pickles. The charm of this type of production relies heavily on having a likable cast. Given Carte Blanche's track record, this should be afun production. Director Jimmy Dragolovich has a talent for creating the right mood and atmosphere.

Carte Blanche Studios' production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical runs April 8-23 (1024 S. Fifth St.). To reserve tickets, call 262-716-4689.

Theater Happenings

Starting this weekend, the Bay Players present a trio of one-acts by acclaimed playwright Christopher Durang. The brilliant, surrealist comedy The Actor's Nightmare joins the dramatic spoofs Desire, Desire, Desire and For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls on a program running April 8-16 at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium. For further information, call 414-299-9040.