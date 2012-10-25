×

So it's a "how to" show. Just don't bring your dragon. And don't expect the same sort of a cheesy, generic "live" stage cash-in of a popular animated Hollywood film. Leave that sort of thing to Disney . . . How To Train Your Dragon Live Spectacular looks a lot like an impressive technical achievement that's being toured around to various arenas all over the world.

The animated film was the kind of success it was because of the artistry with which the computer animation took advantage of the current trend in 3D cinema. The Live Spectacular tour takes that 3D element and runs with it in a completely different way. Based on the creatures in the film, the live spectacular features creatures with 40 foot wingspans that can be as tall as 20 feet and as long as 50 feet. So they're big. (Couldn't exactly fit in most performance spaces in town.0 With those parameters, you're pretty much limited to only the biggest venues . . . and when the show rolls through Milwaukee, it will be taking the stage of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. (How nice of those friendly Canadians to buy up the naming rights on one of the largest venues in town.)